Man arrested after altercation at Idaho Falls bar

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he was involved in an altercation at an Idaho Falls bar.

Cory Hix, 41, has been charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon and a felony enhancement charge of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Police were called to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center around 2:40 a.m. for a report of an assault that had occurred at Pockets on Lincoln Road.

When police arrived at the hospital, security officers told them a man had been brought in by his brother for an injury that had occurred at the bar.

Investigators have not released the type of injuries the man sustained or details surrounding the altercation.

Officers were led to Hix, who was placed in custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28.