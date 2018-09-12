Man arrested after hiding in Idaho Falls building following foot chase

IDAHO FALLS — A Ucon man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading police on a foot pursuit and hiding inside a building.

Juan Marques-Nevarez, 38, was arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer after police were called to a disturbance near Lake Avenue and I Street around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were told that a woman and man were yelling and throwing things at each other. One of the officers found a woman with blood on her face on D Street and Marques-Nevarez was nearby.

The officer asked Marques-Nevarez to speak with him but he took off running, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. Police followed Marques-Nevarez down Constitution Avenue and across the railroad tracks.

Marques-Nevarez ended up running into the Bonneville Humane Society building on Eastern Avenue, where he hid inside. After searching the area, Marques-Nevarez was found and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.