UPDATE: Man dies after motorcycle crash

Share This

UPDATE – 3:45 p.m. Tuesday

The following is an update from the Idaho State Police.

McCord succumbed to his injuries at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Family notification has been made.

PREVIOUS STORY – 9 p.m. Friday

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

VICTOR — On Friday, Aug. 31, at approximately 5:18 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a motorcycle crash northbound on SH31 near milepost 14, near Victor.

Gary McCord, 57, of Cortland, Illinois, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. McCord failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. McCord was ejected and the motorcycle went down an embankment.

McCord was not wearing a helmet, and was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His condition has not been released.