Man found in car died of alcohol poisoning, coroner says

REXBURG — A man found dead in a car earlier this week died of alcohol poisoning, according to Madison County Coroner Rick Davis.

Chandler Ethan Brown, 20, was discovered in the back seat of a vehicle parked at Rexburg Motor Sports on University Boulevard Monday afternoon. Police were called to the parking lot and Brown was pronounced deceased.

“An autopsy confirms that he died of alcohol poisoning,” Coroner Rick Davis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This was simply a case of someone who drank too much and drank himself to death.”

Davis says there were no signs of foul play, no drugs were involved and Brown’s blood alcohol level was “far higher than normal.”

If you or someone you know needs help with alcohol or substance abuse, click here for a list of resources.