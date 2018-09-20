Man given probation for fighting police officers

IDAHO FALLS — A local man who hit a police officer and fought with jail staff was sentenced Tuesday in Bonneville County.

Layne K. Elkington, 43, was arrested Jan. 14 after Bonneville County Sheriffs deputies arrived at his residence for a hang up on a 911 call. He hit an officer and later fought with jail staff resulting in two charges of felony battery on an officer. One charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge Dane H. Watkins sentenced Elkington to one year determinate and two years indeterminate. Watkins then suspended the sentence placing Elkington on three years of supervised probation for the battery against officers. Elkington will serve 11 days in jail and must complete 100 hours of community service.

Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said the plea agreement stipulated both parties argue for probation.

When deputies arrived at the home in January Elkington was heavily intoxicated, acting violent and had damaged property.

Police reports show he was attempting to leave in a vehicle when officers stopped him. Elkington allegedly exited his vehicle and was aggressive toward the deputies, swinging his fists and hitting one deputy in the arm during a brief struggle, according to court documents.

Elkington was arrested and then transported to Bonneville County Jail. Upon arriving at the jail Elkington continued to be combative and began fighting with jail deputies in the booking area. As deputies were attempting to restrain him, Elkington grabbed a deputies’ arm and pulled it the wrong way, in what appeared to be an attempt to break it, according to court documents.

The deputy suffered an abrasion from the struggle and Elkington was quickly restrained and kept from injuring himself or others.