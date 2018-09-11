Man hospitalized after being rescued from Snake River

IDAHO FALLS — A unidentified man was pulled out of the Snake River by emergency responders north of the Broadway Bridge Tuesday.

Witnesses tell police they saw the man enter the water at about 11:20 a.m. on the east side of the river near the falls.

Emergency crews responded quickly and were able to get the man out of the water, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

He was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

His condition is unknown.