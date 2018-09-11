Man killed after driving off ridge at St. Anthony Sand Dunes

ST. ANTHONY — A North Carolina man was killed Tuesday afternoon after going over a large ridge at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

Nathan Huber, 21, was riding a four wheeler around 12:40 p.m. when he went over a ridge and dropped 30-35 feet, according to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Huber suffered major head trauma and emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies, St. Anthony Ambulance and Life Flight were called to the dunes but Huber was pronounced dead on the scene.