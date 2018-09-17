Man killed after semitruck falls 200 feet down Utah canyon

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (KSL) — A 42-year-old man died late Saturday night after the semitruck he was driving fell 200 feet down Eagle Canyon in Emery County, officials told KSL.com.

Thomas Bowler, of Bunkerville, Nevada, was driving along I-70 when his semitruck fell over a concrete barrier and plunged a couple hundred feet down the canyon, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Officials responded to reports of the incident about 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Bowler was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the crash.