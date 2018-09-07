Man receiving treatment following incident at Driggs Broulim’s Plaza

The following is a news release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. Friday, the Teton County Sheriff’s office received a report from Fremont County Sheriff’s Office of a suicidal subject that may be in the Driggs area.

Fremont County was advised by the brother of the suicidal subject that he may attempt suicide by cop and was in possession of a firearm.

Teton County Sheriff deputies searched the Driggs area based off of GPS coordinates from the phone location of the suicidal man. The search was narrowed down until the man was located parked near the north end of Broulim’s Plaza in Driggs.

Deputies shut down sections of Bates Road entering the plaza for safety of the public and nearby patrons of businesses were advised to exit away from the incident area, including a class at the senior center. The Madison County Special Response Team was requested to assist with the incident but was later cancelled.

The man appeared drowsy from medications thought to be taken. Deputies then moved in to take the subject into custody without incident. A long gun was located in front seat of the vehicle.

The subject was transported to Teton Valley Hospital by ambulance.

At this time no criminal charges are pending against the subject. Family member were notified that the subject was unharmed and being taken to receive medical attention at TVH.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Teton County Fire and Rescue with their assistance with detouring traffic and assisting with securing the area for the safety of the public.

No further information will be released.