Man rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — A 39-year-old man is recovering after being hit by a car near the Eastern Idaho State Fair Monday night.

The Pocatello man was crossing Main Street around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a 59-year-old Blackfoot man, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash and were reconstructing the scene when contacted by EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday morning.

The name and condition of the victim have not been released. Police have not said if the driver of the vehicle will be charged.

