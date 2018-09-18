Man sentenced to prison for possessing porn involving infant, toddlers, children

Share This

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — Kristopher Douglas McKay, 36, of Boise, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 108 months in prison followed by five years supervised release, for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. McKay pleaded guilty on May 2, 2018.

According to court records, in March 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified McKay as the user of a Yahoo e-mail account that had accessed a cloud storage account containing images of child pornography.

Agents obtained a search warrant for the account and discovered evidence that McKay traded images of child pornography via e-mail with other individuals, including images depicting infant and toddler-age children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and images depicting sadistic and masochistic conduct. The e-mail account contained approximately 3,472 still images and 271 videos depicting child pornography.

In September 2017, FBI agents served a search warrant at McKay’s residence in Boise. They seized and searched McKay’s laptop computer, where they discovered approximately 2,941 images and 1,113 videos depicting child pornography. McKay admitted to agents that he used his laptop computer to access his e-mail account and traded images of child pornography with other individuals. As part of the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye also ordered McKay to forfeit his laptop computer.

This case was investigated by the FBI, and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.