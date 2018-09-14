Marshall Public Library celebrates 60 years of CorningWare

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The Marshall Public Library’s resident CorningWare expert is putting his personal collection of the versatile dishes on display.

During September and October, Reference Specialist Trent Clegg’s assortment of the iconic cookware will be available to view on the second floor of the library. The display features the history of CorningWare, a section on the famous blue cornflower pattern, and sections on other patterns throughout the years.

“When I was leaving for college, my mom gave me a CorningWare dish and 20 years later I gave it back to her,” said Clegg. “After giving the dish back, I realized how much I enjoyed cooking with it and started looking in thrift stores for other pieces.”

The glass ceramic material that is CorningWare was discovered by accident in 1953 by chemist Don Stookey. Named “pyroceram,” the material is as durable and light as aluminum and can withstand rapid, drastic temperature changes. Originally, pyroceram was used in factories and in the nose cones for ballistic missiles. In September 1958, the first pyroceram cookware made its debut.

