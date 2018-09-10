Massive power outage impacting 3,600 Idaho Falls power customers, officials say

IDAHO FALLS — Dozens of residents and businesses on the east side of Idaho Falls are in the dark Monday evening.

Bud Cranor, a spokesman for the city says about 3,600 people are without power.

Power is out at the Grand Teton Mall, nearby restaurants, subdivisions and businesses. Folks report electricity is also out in multiple subdivisions near Winco.

“We have an outage on the east side of town. Hitt Rd. to Bonneville and 17th St. to Kearny is the areas that are affected. Equipment failure is the cause,” a post on the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page reads.

Crews have been dispatched and are working to fix the problem. Cranor says power should be fully restored within the next two hours.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.