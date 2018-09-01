MDA Fundraiser Raises over $9K for Clinical Treatments & Research

IDAHO FALLS — The Muscular Dystrophy Association raised more than $9K for clinical treatments & research at their “muscle walk” fundraiser.

The fundraiser took place on Saturday, August 25th at Freeman Park.

The second annual Idaho Falls “muscle walk” event kicked off at 9 a.m with a carnival themed party in Freeman Park. There was a bounce house for kids to play in, cotton candy and popcorn machines, raffle and donation booths, and a DJ playing music in the outdoor theater.

Jessica Coats, a Development Specialist at MDA and event organizer, said the fundraiser had a great turnout, raising $9,409 in donations for the association. She said last year the event made under $7K.

“We always want (people) to come and have a good time, and know that they are supporting an organization that is working to find a cure for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other muscle debilitating diseases,” said Coats.

As the “muscle walk” wrapped up, participants were welcomed back to the field to a round of applause. Tracey Wilson, executive director of the MDA in Utah and eastern Idaho, congratulated walkers giving everyone high fives.

Coats recognized the donor teams on stage, highlighting which teams raised the most funds. Donor team CMTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took first place after raising $6,394 for the MDA, while donor team Crew Nic won second place for raising $1,590, according to the “muscle walk” website.

Alysha Rhondeau, captain of the donor team CMTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and MDA ambassador, said she’s been part of the Muscular Dystrophy Association since she was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) at 8 years old. Rhondeau said CMT is a disease that affects the lower extremities, which her, her father, and her son are affected by. She said her and her donor team visited local companies to raise money for the MDA, which will help local families dealing with muscular dystrophy and send kids to camp.

“You know our community is filled with love and anybody I’ve asked has been so willing to help,” said Rhondeau, “We just try to raise money because honestly without families raising the money there will never ever be a cure for my family.”

Taylor Berhow, a care & clinical services specialist for the MDA, said most of the raffle ticket proceeds would go back to the MDA district of Utah and eastern Idaho.

Berhow’s said her job is in community patient relations to provide patients and their families with community resources and support.

“My wish would be that we can just go and foster a community among all our patients and our families,” Berhow said.

Local firefighters will be doing their “Fill the Boot” Charity for the MDA later this month. For more information, visit their Facebook page.