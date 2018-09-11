Motorcyclist flown to hospital after hitting dump truck

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ISLAND PARK — On Tuesday, Sept. 11, at approximately 9:32 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash on US20 at milepost 383, in Island Park.

Shad Swink, 44, of Moab, Utah, had turned onto US 20 from a side road and was in the turn lane, attempting to merge into eastbound traffic. He was riding a 1984 Harley Davidson FXST motorcycle.

Kaleb Shearer, 28, of Rexburg, was eastbound on US 20 in a 2001 Sterling dump truck. The rear fender of the motorcycle struck the rear tire of the dump truck.

Swink was ejected from the motorcycle. Both he and the motorcycle came to rest in the turn lane. Swink was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by air ambulance.

The dump truck came to a controlled stop in the eastbound lane. Shearer was wearing a seatbelt. The lanes were blocked for approximately thirty minutes.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.