Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following crash

SHELLEY — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a mini-SUV Tuesday afternoon at 1100 North and Highway 91.

The motorcyclist was injured, possibly with broken bones, according to officials. A witness said the motorcyclist was still moving when paramedics arrived and placed the rider in an ambulance.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not released additional details.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.