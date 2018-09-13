Nampa officer shoots at vehicle after suspect allegedly tried to run him over

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — When Nampa Police officers responded Wednesday evening to a verbal fight on North Liberty Drive near Sunny Lane, they weren’t anticipating it would end in a high-speed chase through campus and shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene at 11:27 p.m., the male subject, later identified as Jacob Brent, fled in an older model, dark-colored, Chevrolet Blazer.

A few minutes later, another caller reported this vehicle several blocks away, heading southbound on Canyon Street near Roosevelt Avenue. They reported that the vehicle was traveling at an extremely fast speed, without any lights on.

At 11:38 p.m., a Nampa Police officer located the vehicle in the 1100 block of South Elder Street. As the officer was approaching the vehicle on foot, Brent, 23, a Nampa resident, sped and swerved toward the officer attempting to strike him. The officer fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle.

Brent also allegedly attempted to crash his vehicle into another officer’s vehicle in the 1100 block of East Amity Avenue. In the process, he struck a roadside planter causing damage to this property.

Officers pursued the suspect vehicle from that area. A few blocks away, Brent crashed through a metal gate on Amity Avenue at Fern Street, entering the Northwest Nazarene University campus, according to Nampa Police.

Police allege he proceeded to drive across lawns on campus, causing further damage. Brent crashed through fencing around a building under construction and continued back onto other grassy areas in the middle of campus.

After causing extensive damage, Brent abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot and was apprehended on campus after a short foot chase by officers.

Because this incident does not meet the Critical Incident Task Force criteria, it is being investigated by detectives from the Nampa Police Department.

Brent was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two felony counts of vandalism, felony eluding a police officer, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Brent was booked into the Canyon County jail.

Due to Brent’s erratic driving from the time of initial call, police are encouraging citizens to report any hit-and-run incidents that occurred during the night.

This story was originally published in the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.