Nevada officials are looking for 87 Idahoans who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Nevada Department of Administration is trying to reach anyone who purchased tickets for the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and was at the concert during the shooting.

Records show 100 concert tickets were purchased from people who live in Idaho, but only 13 have submitted applications to the Nevada Victims of Crime Program.

Funds from the program may help reimburse people for out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the shooting such as medical bills or counseling co-pays not covered by insurance. Even if you live outside of Nevada or don’t have any eligible expenses now, survivors are encouraged to apply for the program before the application due date of Oct. 1.

An application to apply for the Nevada Victims of Crime Program is posted here. The center can be reached by phone at (702) 455-2433 (AIDE) or toll-free at (833) 299-2433, and by email at: vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov.