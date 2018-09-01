New building at Gowen field in Boise helps encourage STEM education

Share This

BOISE – There was a special grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony early on Friday at Gowen Field in Boise.

The Idaho Military Division’s STARBASE Idaho program targets academic success in science, technology, engineering and math while also incorporating skills such as goal-setting team-building.

STARBASE Idaho hopes to engage thousands of 5th-grade students who would greatly benefit from more intensive STEM education.

“Seeing their transformation and their outlook on this part of education, in general, is amazing. They might, these two students, I’m visualizing might not have noticed it, but what I saw this summer at STARBASE camp was students whose eyes lit up when they started understanding these new and advanced concepts in math and engineering,” said Kuna School District teacher Kaleigh Fox.

STARBASE Idaho will serve Title I 5th-grade students in Boise and surrounding areas. The program is sponsored and supported by the Idaho National Guard and funded by the Department of Defense.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.