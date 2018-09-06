New D93 middle school will be called one of these 10 names
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville Joint School District 93 School Board has narrowed down its list of potential names for a new middle school.
Voters approved a $35.3 million bond for the middle school in March and the 120,000-square-foot building will be constructed next to Thunder Ridge High School.
Superintendent Charles Shackett told Idaho Education News that construction crews are “ideally” slated to break ground on the school in February or March 2019.
The public will now get to provide input on the school’s name through a survey that district leaders will send out.
The final options include:
Wolverine Middle School
Fire Canyon Middle School
Black Canyon Middle School
Olympus Middle School
Helios Middle School
Lightning Hills Middle School
Ridgeview Middle School
Canyon View Middle School
Lightning Valley Middle School
Legacy Middle School
