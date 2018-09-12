New policies to go into effect for delinquent Idaho Falls Power accounts

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power and the City of Idaho Falls Utility Office are implementing new changes to the electric disconnect policies for delinquent accounts effective October 1.

“This streamlined approach to delinquent accounts will benefit our customers, as it ensures everyone is treated equally and reduces the number of customers from getting too far in debt for services used,” IFP Energy Services Manager Wid Ritchie said. “As a not-for-profit, community-owned electric provider, when one customer fails to pay their bill, other customers end up paying for the bad debt.”

Customers should be aware of the following changes:

– Any delinquent account with a balance more than 30 days past due without an approved payment or medical extension, will have electrical service disconnected. Customers will receive notification on their utility bill regarding past due balances at least 15 days prior to being disconnected.

– Customers can set up a payment extension to allow for additional days/time to pay the entire balance of a utility bill. Payment extensions must be set up prior to disconnection and only be requested by a customer up to three times in a 12-month period. Payment and medical extension are processed though the Idaho Falls Utility Credit Office. There will be no more payment arrangements.

– Residential customers will no longer be assessed a late fee for non-paid accounts. Customers who’s electrical service is disconnected will simply be assessed a $25 fee, which must be paid prior to being reconnected.

– Non-residential customers (commercial, industrial, etc.) will be assessed a four percent (4%) late payment interest fee, which will trigger when a payment is 30 days past due. Non-residential delinquent customers will be subject to disconnect if they have not paid after three billing cycles. They will also be assessed a $50 disconnection fee AND a $50 reconnection fee to restore services.

All of these changes will be effective immediately October 1. For example, a customer 30 days past due on a utility bill on Oct. 3 will be subject to having electrical service shut-off.

In addition to the changes for delinquent account protocols, IFP also offers clarification in regards to cold weather disconnects. IFP will disconnect services all year-round; however, to strike a balance between nonpayment and customer safety, disconnection will only happen when the temperature is above 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Staff will monitor temperatures using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website.

Energy assistance through Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and Project Help is again available this year to those customers who meet the qualifications. To find out more about these programs, they are encouraged to contact EICAP at (208) 522-5391.

Customers are encouraged to review the new delinquent account protocols. If they have questions, please contact IFP at 208-612-8430 or go online to www.ifpower.org. The new protocols will go before the city council on September 27 and are scheduled to go into effect on October 1.