New trustee appointed to Idaho Falls school board

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

IDAHO FALLS — Lara Hill has been appointed to the Zone 3 Seat on the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees. She will replace Lisa Burtenshaw who announced plans to resign from the board earlier this month.

A graduate of Idaho Falls High School, Lara serves as chair of the D91 Education Foundation and the Edgemont Elementary PTO. She is also a headroom parent, she is very involved in Edgemont’s FAME program and is band booster president for the Idaho Falls High School Band.

The mother of five children said she wanted to serve on the school board because she is very passionate about education, and that education is the key to a better future for our children.

“I am extremely passionate about education and the role parents and the community play in our children’s educational future,” she said. “My family is rooted in the district and this community. I, my siblings, my husband and his siblings as well as many extended family members are all products of District 91 and we are committed to the district’s vision and mission.”

The Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Hill to the board on Monday night. They made the selection after interviewing all four candidates who had indicated an interest in filling the vacancy.

“We had four great candidates apply for the opening so it was a very difficult choice,” said Board Chair Deidre Warden. “One of the things we really appreciated about Lara was her passion and her involvement in our schools and in our community.”

Hill will be sworn in at the board’s work session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The Zone 3 seat comes up for election in November 2019 and Hill will have to run for election.