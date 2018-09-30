One man dead, juvenile hospitalized following UTV crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BANNOCK COUNTY – On Saturday, September 29 at approximately 7:30 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on the Boundary Trail approximately 1 mile north of the Pebble Creek Ski area in Bannock County.

Oliver Roberts, 42, of Idaho Falls, was driving southbound on a Utility Task Vehicle, or UTV, when he drove down a steep embankment and rolled the vehicle. Roberts was ejected and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Roberts and a juvenile passenger were both wearing a helmet.

A juvenile passenger was transported by ground ambulance to the Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello.

Next of kin have been notified.