Pair break into Starlight Skating

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help after two people broke into Starlite Skating on Woodruff Avenue on Friday.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com the pair took a small amount of money.

If you have information on this case, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or contact Crimestoppers.