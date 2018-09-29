Parking, traffic improvements scheduled for Tautphaus Park

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – As part of the Tautphaus Park Master Plan, the City of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation and Public Works departments will be undertaking several improvements within the park.

Crews will be repairing asphalt roadways, in addition to installing new traffic signage and re-striping to allow more two-way traffic throughout the park.

With the construction of the new Maeck Education Center at the Idaho Falls Zoo, and the subsequent closing of Rogers Street from Rollandet Street, traffic flows through the park are being reconfigured to allow two-way traffic along sections of roadway that are currently only one way.

“This was one of the key recommendations from the community for the improvements at Tautphaus Park and is all about making the park safer and more family friendly to everyone who uses it” said Greg A. Weitzel, Director of Parks & Recreation. “We are excited to see these changes and know they will help improve the safety and make the experience there even better.”

Picnic Way and North Park Drive will be changed from one-way streets to allow two-way traffic to the intersection of Sunken Diamond Drive. Future improvements will eventually see two way traffic along all of Park Drive.

In addition to the changes to traffic flow, roadway striping and asphalt improvements, parking will also be reconfigured throughout the park to make better use of the existing space and to improve parking availability.

Construction is expected to get under way next week and is anticipated to take approximately a week. The public is asked to please stay away from construction areas and to observe barriers while work is being completed.

To see the Tautphaus Park Master Plan or to learn more about the upcoming improvements, CLICK HERE.