Part of 65th South in Idaho Falls to close Wednesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power will be temporarily closing a small portion of 65th South for power line work on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

The roadway from Hitt Road to Woodruff Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow workers to physically pull new power lines across the road. Traffic will not be able to utilize that portion of the roadway during that time and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Access to Sandy Downs will still be possible from Woodruff, but traffic will not be able to continue east onto Hitt Road until the power line work is complete.