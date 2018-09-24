Road closed in Idaho Falls as crews respond to electrical hazard

Share This

UPDATE

The semi truck hit the traffic signal cabinet and signals from 5th Street to 7th Street on South Holmes Avenue will be out for the day, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. No other power outages have been reported.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A semi truck turning onto Holmes Avenue near Idaho Falls High School hit a power pole Monday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the electrical hazard at 5th Street/John Adams Pkwy and South Holmes Avenue.

A power line holding street lights is dangling very close to the ground and police have closed the area of the road until the issue is fixed.

No outages have been reported as a result of the crash. It’s unknown when repairs will be finished.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.