Person killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of 4200 East and 300 North (Idaho Highway 48) in Jefferson County.

Witnesses say a person on a motorcycle crashed into a front end loader around 8:15 p.m.

Sheriff Steve Anderson confirmed that one person has died.

The roads in the area are closed and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

