Person taken to hospital following crash on US 26

IDAHO FALLS — A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on US Highway 26 Friday afternoon east of Idaho Falls.

The incident involved at least two vehicles, according to witnesses, and both lanes were blocked while crews responded to the area.

Troopers remain on scene investigating the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

