Pocatello/Chubbuck Youth Advisory Council accepting applicants

Share This

POCATELLO – The Pocatello/Chubbuck Mayors’ Youth Advisory Council is looking for high school students to fill 27 vacancies in its ranks.

This 45-member council is a volunteer board composed of local students from grades nine to 12, enrolled in public, private and home schools. Members serve until they graduate from high school.

Council members “express their views; encourage civic pride, literacy and responsibility; advise the Pocatello and Chubbuck mayors on issues of importance to youth in our area; receive training opportunities and learning experiences regarding matters of governance and leadership,” according to a press release.

The council has existed since 1992 for Pocatello. When Chubbuck joined in 2011, it was renamed the Pocatello/Chubbuck Mayors’ Youth Advisory Council, according to Pocatello spokeswoman Anne Nichols.

Nichols said the council has focused on community service the last few years, volunteering for Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair, The Idaho Foodbank, Joey’s Blankets of Courage, and Strength and Hope. They also adopted a section of the Pocatello trail to clean.

“The students have also been organizing and participating in Mock City Council Meetings,” Nichols said. “They are learning and practicing the proper way to run a meeting, make motions and hold hearings.”

As another way to “receive training opportunities and learning experiences,” Nichols said monthly guest speakers from Idaho State University, the city of Pocatello, the League of Women Voters and others visit.

According to the press release, the council meets at 3:15 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of each month from September to May.

Students interested in applying can visit Pocatello’s website, or pick up physical applications at the Pocatello Mayor’s Office, 911 N. 7th Ave., or the Chubbuck Mayor’s Office at 5160 Yellowstone Ave.

Enrollment applications close Oct. 15.