Pocatello Police Dept. unveils free bike registration system

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello Police Department has a new and free tool to help combat bicycle theft.

Recently, the department partnered with Bike Index to create an online bike registry for Pocatellans. Bike Index gives anyone the ability to register and recover bicycles. The free registration service and database can be used and searched by individuals, bike shops, and police departments.

“We encourage everyone to register their bicycles on our Bike Index portal so that we can return found bikes to their owners,” states Cpl. Matt Shutes. “Stolen bikes are registered and flagged in the system so that if a bike is found, the owner can quickly be identified.”

To register a bike, visit pocatello.us/707/Bike-Registration. Computers with access to the registration portal are also available in the lobby of the Pocatello Police Department, 911 North 7th Avenue, and at Barrie’s Ski & Sports, 624 Yellowstone Avenue.

In addition to registering a bicycle, officers also encourage residents to use a U-shaped lock to secure their bikes. Since thieves easily defeat cable locks, officers ask bike owners to secure their bikes with a hardened, steel lock, similar to a U-lock. A U-shaped, steel lock that fits snug up against the frame will resist forced breakage by a thief. Apply the lock through the triangle of the bike frame and rear tire.

For more information on the Pocatello Police Department, visit pocatello.us/police.