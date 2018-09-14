Police ask for help identifying woman who may be connected to fraud case

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who may be connected to a fraud case.

Detectives aren’t releasing a lot of information but a surveillance image shows the woman, who police consider a “person of interest,” entering a store.

“We want to ask her some questions. She’s not necessarily in trouble but she may have some information that can help us out,” Idaho Falls Police Sgt. Jon Johnson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

If you know who the woman is, police ask that you call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983 and reference case number 2018-26879.