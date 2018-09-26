Police ask you to avoid Idaho Falls intersection for now
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Idaho Falls
Published at | Updated at
The following is a news alert from the Idaho Falls Police Department sent Wednesday before 2 p.m.:
The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to ask the public to avoid the intersection of Northgate and Holmes Avenue. There has been a power failure that has impacted the traffic signals at that location. The Police Department expects the lights to be affected for at least the next six hours.
