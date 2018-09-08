Police identify couple killed near Idaho-Wyoming border

UPDATE

Idaho State Police have identified two people killed in a crash Friday morning near the Idaho-Wyoming border.

Richard Lee, 63, of New Zealand and his passenger Cheryl Lee, 63, of New Zealand, were the occupants of the Dodge travel van. Both occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Notification to family has been made.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CARIBOU COUNTY — Idaho State Police and emergency responders from Caribou County are on scene of a fatality crash on State Highway 34 near milepost 109, about 4 miles west of the Wyoming border.

The highway is blocked by a commercial vehicle involved in the crash. At this time light duty vehicles (cars and pickups) are able to make it through the scene, but heavy duty commercial vehicles are not.

Updates will be provided when they are available.