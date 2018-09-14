UPDATE: Police investigating semi, vehicle crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

The crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of a crash involving an SUV and semi-truck at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls.

Drivers in the area should expect delays as officers investigate the wreck.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured and investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

A city of Idaho Falls spokeswoman says the driver of a city truck witnessed the incident but was not involved.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.