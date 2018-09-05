Polygraph test a deciding factor in dismissal of Rigby man’s sex abuse charges

RIBGY — All charges have been dismissed against a Rigby man accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Ryan Leon Grover was charged over a year ago, but earlier this year Grover voluntarily submitted to a polygraph test administered by law enforcement. Court documents show he passed the polygraph test.

As a result of the test and “other factual issues in the case,” the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office decided to dismiss three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, according to court documents. Prosecutors felt the evidence gave them cause to doubt Grover’s participation in the alleged crime.

The charges against Grover were dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile charges in the future.

The teenager who accused Grover was forensically interviewed at the Rexburg Family Crisis Center where she told authorities about the alleged assaults. The accuser said Grover had sexual intercourse with her multiple times over the course of several months. She was 14 at the time of the alleged incidents, which reportedly started in October 2016.