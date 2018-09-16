Portions of Clark County closed due to Indian Butte fire

DUBOIS — An emergency closure order has been put into effect due to the Indian Butte Fire.

The area to the west of Interstate 15, south of Stoddard Creek and Pleasant Valley Road. and east of Indian Creek is now closed.

This area is located within Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

Area of closure | Courtesy photo

The purpose of this order is to protect public and firefighter safety. There is currently a fire in the area and active firefighter operations are occurring. This order will be in effect until Sept. 30 or when rescinded, according to a news release.

The fire, which has been remeasured at 12,209 acres, was 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. The wildfire has been burning since Wednesday about nine miles northwest of Dubois in Clark County.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

