Power restored in most of Idaho Falls after main line failure

IDAHO FALL — A main line electrical line operated by Rocky Mountain Power failed for an unknown reason Saturday night.

The line feeds into the Idaho Falls Power grid on the west side of town, and as a result a large number of customers lost power for about 20 minutes.

Idaho Falls City spokesman Bud Cranor said power was restored after Idaho Falls Powe rerouted power from other areas by about 7:30 p.m.

Despite this about 1,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers on the outskirts of Idaho Falls or in Bonneville and Bingham counties are still without electricity as of 7:45 p.m.