Red Flag warning issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLs — Temperatures have decreased in recent weeks, but the weather continues to be very dry.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning from noon Saturday until 9 p.m. in the following counties: Clark, Fremont, Madison, Jefferson, Teton, Bonneville, Bingham, Butte and Power.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph are predicted with gusts up to 35 mph. Humidity is predicted between 11 to 15 percent.

A Red Flag warning means any fires that ignite or are already burning will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged, and in several eastern Idaho counties (Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Clark) still actively prohibited.