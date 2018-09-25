Repeat offender sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girl

IDAHO FALLS — A registered sex offender was sentenced Monday for sexually abusing a minor nearly 20 years after his first offense.

Justin Dee Jensen, 40, was sentenced to serve six to 25 years in prison for sexual battery of a minor child. He pleaded guilty in August after being arrested for inappropriately touching a 17-year-old victim.

When police questioned Jensen, he said he was “massaging” her because she was hurting.

“You’re still failing to face the reality of what you did,” District Judge Jon J. Shindurling said as he sentenced Jensen.

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey asked Shindurling to give Jensen 7 years fixed and 18 indeterminate because of the nature of the crimes. He also mentioned Jensen has admitted to abusing three other girls in the past for which he has not been charged.

Jensen was convicted in Oct. 2000 for felony sexual abuse of a minor under 16. He was sentenced to three years fixed and nine years indeterminate. The court retained jurisdiction and he was put on a 120-day rider program by the late District Judge Brent Moss. After completing the rider, he was put on probation for 10 years.

Dewey said while on probation Jensen completed sex offender treatment and obviously re-offended after doing so.

Jensen’s defense attorney, Rocky Wixom, said part of Jensen’s psychosexual evaluation showed he was unlikely to re-offend and asked for a two-year fixed sentence.

Shindurling pointed out that part of the evaluation showed Jensen’s tendencies to be sexually attracted to minors including those under the age of 5.

“You said you described it as normal behavior,” said Shindurling when reading the from the evaluation.

Shindurling said Jensen destroyed a life for his own gratification.