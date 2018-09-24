Locals, students ‘Experience Rexburg’

REXBURG — The city of Rexburg hosted an Experience Rexburg event Saturday on Center Street, where residents and students could meet local business owners and win prizes.

South Center Street and part of Second South were blocked off and lined with vendors, from banks to restaurants to music stores. Many of the vendors had games, prizes and raffles to attract visitors.

There was also a climbing wall for the more daring.

Over in one of the parking lots, artists were participating in a chalk drawing concert in the individual parking spaces. One artist drew Spiderman, others drew scenes from nature and others drew fantastical creatures.

Rob Burns from the Teton Storytelling Festival entertained audiences with two spooky ghost stories in preparation for Halloween. He chose ghost stories because he hoped they would capture the milling crowd’s attention.

In the evening, the local band Thorz Hammer, a classic rock band made up of BYU-Idaho professors and alumni, played old favorites in the Beehive Pavilion at Porter Park. Listeners cheered, sang along and waved their cell phone cameras to songs from KISS and the Beatles.

Those interested in more Rexburg events can visit the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce website.