Road construction in Idaho Falls scheduled to wrap up Saturday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – We are approaching the final stages of the construction project on S Boulevard. Crews began seal coating S. Boulevard, north of 17th Street to Northgate Mile at 9 a.m. Saturday. Barring unforeseen conditions, they plan to have the seal coating done by 5:00 p.m. The road will be open to local traffic only during this time.

The seal coat is a protective coating that provides a layer of protection from the elements, such as water, oils and sun exposure.

With the seal coat on this portion of the roadway, the striping will change to allow for a center turn lane throughout this section. Lanes will also be reduced to one in each direction north of 15th Street.

The addition of a center turn lane will improve the efficiency of traffic flow while providing a separation between opposing lanes of traffic and a lane for emergency vehicles. It will also improve pedestrian crossing safety by requiring pedestrians to cross only three lanes of traffic rather than four.

The roundabout at S Boulevard and Elm Street is also almost complete. Crews are currently working on the curbing, gutter, sidewalks and pavers.S Boulevard & Elm Street Roundabout Construction

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s continued patience as we complete all of the construction projects as quickly as possible.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.