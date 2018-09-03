Royals, Chukars extend partnership through 2020

IDAHO FALLS — The Kansas City Royals and Idaho Falls Chukars have announced a two-year extension to their Player Development Contract, extending the two clubs’ partnership through the 2020 season.

“We are happy to announce our extension with Idaho Falls,” said Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Player Personnel J.J. Picollo in a news release. “We have a great relationship with their ownership, front office and fans and are proud of the successes we have shared together. We look forward to the coming years.”

Idaho Falls has served as the Royals’ Rookie-level affiliate since the 2004 season. A member of the Pioneer League, the Chukars won the league championship in 2013 and made another appearance in the league championship series in 2015. The club has called Melaleuca Field home since the 3,400-seat stadium opened in 2007.

The Chukars are currently 39-32 overall this year and trail Grand Junction by two games in the Pioneer League South standings as they head into the final week of the regular season. Eleven members of the Royals’ current 25-man roster played a portion of their minor league careers in Idaho Falls.