Rummage sale being held to benefit animal organizations

BLACKFOOT — The All About the Animals Coalition is holding an end of season rummage sale to raise money for low cost spay and neuter vouchers.

The event will be hosted at the Bingham Humane Society on Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29. from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.

“An exciting array of all kinds of household goods will be available for sale,” Kristin Sanger, Executive Director of the Snake River Animal Shelter, said in a news release. “One hundred percent of all proceeds go to help the All About the Animals Coalition so they can work towards lowering the number of homeless animals in the region.”

The rummage sale bring together the Snake River Animal Shelter and Blackfoot Animal Shelter, For the Love of Pets, Portneuf Animal Welfare Society, Bingham County Humane Society and Fort Hall Reservation Organized Animal Rescue.

“We don’t need any items but we need volunteers to help and shoppers,” Sanger says.