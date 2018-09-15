Search underway for elk hunting guide attacked by bear in Teton Wilderness Friday

Share This

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming – A search-and-rescue operation is underway to find an elk hunting guide who was attacked by a bear Friday in the Teton Wilderness.

The Terrace Mountain attack occurred Friday after Florida resident Corey Chubon was retrieving an elk while on a bow hunt with his guide, Mark Uptain of Martin Outfitters. Both men were injured, but the client managed to escape and alerted authorities. As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Uptain had not been located.

“Search and Rescue is currently in the field, and we’re making every effort to locate and bring Mr. Uptain out from the backcountry,” Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr said in a statement.

The run-in occurred early Friday afternoon when the pair of hunters were retrieving an elk that had been struck Thursday. They were “aggressively charged by two large bears,” according to a release that did not identify if the animals were grizzly bears.

“Chubon was able to run to his pack gear a few yards away and retrieve a pistol but was unable to safely fire a shot at the bear that first struck Uptain,” the release said. “The attacking bear then spun, charged Chubon, grabbed his foot, and dragged him to the ground. He sustained injuries to his leg, chest, and arm, but was able to throw the gun to Uptain and get loose before running from the scene to phone for help. Initial reports indicate that the second bear did not engage either Chubon or Uptain.”

An interagency helicopter was dispatched to the scene to assist with transport of the injured hunters, but only Chubon was flown to St. John’s Medical Center for treatment.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Grand Teton National Park, and Bridger-Teton National Forest are all assisting in the ongoing rescue.

We will post more information when it is available.

This article was first published by Jackson Hole News & Guide. It is used here with permission. If you’d like to sign up for news alerts, click here.