Second amendment rally, banquet to be held this weekend

Share This

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance.

NAMPA — The Idaho Second Amendment Alliance will be hosting the ISAA Gold Banquet on Friday, Sept. 7, from 6-9 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center. The event will feature Erich Pratt, the Executive Director of Gun Owners of America, as the keynote speaker.

Tickets to the event include dinner and are available for $40 each or $70 for two. They can be purchased here.

The Idaho Rally For The 2nd Amendment 2018 will be held the following day, Saturday, Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m. Attendees will gather at Fort Boise Park in Boise, and march to the capitol building to hear from our guest speakers including Alexandria Kincaid, Ammon Bundy and Erich Pratt from Gun Owners of America.

The Idaho Rally For The 2nd Amendment 2018 is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP here.

The purpose of these events is to provide Idaho gun owners and those who support gun rights with opportunities to socialize and to let their voices be heard. While adversaries of gun rights have enjoyed an outsized voice in recent months due to the pervasive politicization of certain crimes and media coverage, which routinely provides more space and airtime to their opinions, Idaho remains a state in which support for gun rights is strong.

Our events will empower the frequently marginalized majority of Idahoans who support gun rights to make their position known across the state. We encourage all Idahoans who support gun rights to visit our website and Facebook Page to learn more about our events and the work we do to secure and protect their rights.