Semi-truck vs car crash near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS — Idaho State Police are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on U.S. Highway 30.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. and is blocking eastbound traffic on the highway, according to ISP dispatchers.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the crash occurred at mile marker 386. They are encouraging drivers to use extreme caution.

