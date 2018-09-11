UPDATE: Several District 93 schools briefly on controlled access due to suicidal student

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville High School, Rocky Mountain Middle School and the Technical Careers High School were briefly placed on controlled access Tuesday morning due to a suicidal 18-year-old male student.

The student was in the nearby Bonneville Online School parking lot, which is between the high school and middle school, Bonneville Joint School District 93 spokesman Phil Campbell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

“The (controlled access) was put into place out of an abundance of caution,” Campbell said. “But we don’t believe there was any danger to students.”

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell confirmed the incident and said deputies located a knife inside the vehicle occupied by the subject, but no students, staff, or people were threatened or in harm’s way from this incident, according to a news release.