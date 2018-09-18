Several new safety measures being implemented at D91 schools

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 is making several enhancements that will improve safety for students, teachers and staff.

In a letter emailed to parents last week, Superintendent George Boland outlined the measures that will go into effect this school year.

Boland says the district is implementing a new universal badging photo ID system that every district and school employee is required to wear.

“When visitors go to a school, they need to check in at the office and get a visitor sticker. This system is critical in helping students and staff know who is authorized to be in the school at any given time. Please do your part by making sure you check in at the office whenever you visit a school,” Boland wrote.

In addition to video doorbells being put in at every elementary school, access control systems will be installed in six elementary schools in the coming months. Once complete, 11 elementary schools in the district will be able to go into lockdown mode within a few minutes.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is also providing a third resource officer who will provide support to middle schools and some elementary schools.

“The cost of adding a resource officer to the district will be split about 50/50 between both the City of Idaho Falls and the School District,” District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne tells EastIdahoNews.com. “An additional officer will relieve the strain on the two officers currently serving in both Skyline and Idaho Falls High School in addition to the middle and elementary schools.”

District leaders are encouraging all parents to sign up for text alerts as “this is the fastest and best way for the district to send information in an emergency,” Wimborne says. Parents are asked to check with PowerSchool and ensure contact information is up to date.

Other safety changes include the following:

Plans are being drawn up to renovate entrances of several schools to better secure and limit access to the buildings. Projects are planned at Sunnyside, Fox Hollow, Hawthorne, Linden Park, Taylorview and Eagle Rock.

The Board of Trustees will be looking at how to upgrade high schools and address security issues such as access control systems.

A new anonymous reporting system is being implemented at middle and high schools so students can quickly alert officials to any issues or concerns.

The number of safety drills being conducted each trimester is being increased this year. Text alerts will be sent to parents letting them know when a drill is under way.

Idaho Falls School District 91 is also updating emergency protocols to ensure they are standardized across the district. Here is what to expect: