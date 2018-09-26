Several schools without internet, phone service after crew cuts fiber line

IDAHO FALLS — Construction crews doing road work at the corner of Lincoln Road and Ammon Road hit a Cable One fiber line that resulted in a disruption of service Wednesday morning.

The following elementary schools in Bonneville Joint School District 93 are without internet and phone service because of the mishap:

Iona

Cloverdale

Ammon

Woodland Hills

Hillview

Bridgewater

Tiebreaker

“Parents will need to go to the school if they have to reach their students,” district spokesman Phil Campbell tells EastIdahoNews.com. “While the internet is a great teaching tool, our teachers have multiple ways of providing instruction without it. The impact to the learning process is being kept to a minimum.”

It’s unclear if homes and other businesses are impacted by the broken line. EastIdahoNews.com has contacted Cable One for more information and will add details to this story when we receive them.